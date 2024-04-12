13 Arrested In Ethiopia Over Killing Of Oromo Opposition Figure
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Police in Ethiopia have arrested 13 suspects over the killing of a prominent opposition figure from the restive state of Oromia, official regional media reported.
The body of Bate Urgessa of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) was found dumped on a road outside the town of Meki on Wednesday, shortly after he had been arrested by "government forces", the party said.
The United States, the European Union and Britain have joined rights campaigners in calling for a full investigation into the killing of Bate, an outspoken politician who had spent several years in and out of detention.
Police in the East Shawa zone where Meki is located have arrested 13 suspects over the shooting, the Oromia Broadcasting Network said on Facebook late Thursday, adding that Bate had been buried at a ceremony in Meki that day.
No details about the suspects were disclosed.
