13 Burkina defence volunteers killed in attack: security sources

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 13 Burkina Faso defence volunteers were killed in an attack in the north of the country on Thursday, security sources told AFP.

The attack happened the day after the government resigned, under strong public pressure over its failure to tackle jihadist violence.