UrduPoint.com

13 Burkina Defence Volunteers Killed In Attack: Security Sources

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:22 AM

13 Burkina defence volunteers killed in attack: security sources

At least 13 Burkina Faso defence volunteers were killed in an attack in the north of the country on Thursday, security sources told AFP

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 13 Burkina Faso defence volunteers were killed in an attack in the north of the country on Thursday, security sources told AFP.

The attack happened the day after the government resigned, under strong public pressure over its failure to tackle jihadist violence.

Related Topics

Attack Burkina Faso Government

Recent Stories

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Headi ..

French Planes Flying Over Black Sea Were Not Heading to Russian Borders - Genera ..

4 minutes ago
 US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged ..

US authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for people aged 16 and 17

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules in Favor of Rosneft Against Blo ..

Moscow Court Rules in Favor of Rosneft Against Bloomberg in Defamation Case

4 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

4 minutes ago
 UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomati ..

UN chief to attend Beijing Olympics amid diplomatic boycotts

16 minutes ago
 Macron calls any Olympic diplomatic boycott 'insig ..

Macron calls any Olympic diplomatic boycott 'insignificant'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.