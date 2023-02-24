UrduPoint.com

13 Civilians Die In Militant Attack In Mali: Local Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A militants attack on a village in central Mali has killed 13 civilians, local officials told AFP on Friday.

A local politician said "terrorists" killed 13 civilians and burned homes in the village of Kani-Bonzon on Thursday, adding that the death toll could be as high as 20 and residents were afraid of returning home.

The terrorists killed more than 13 civilians", torched buildings and took away three people, according to another local politician speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

"We ask the government and MINUSMA to come and help us," he said, referring to a UN peacekeeping mission that has supported the West African nation in the long-running fight against the rebels.

Mali has been battling a severe security and political crisis since separatist insurgencies broke out in the north of the country in 2012.

