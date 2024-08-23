13 Dead, 4.5 Million Affected By Bangladesh Floods
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Feni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least 13 people in Bangladesh have been killed and 4.5 million affected by floods triggered by heavy rains, the disaster management and relief ministry said Friday.
The South Asian nation of 170 million people, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen frequent floods in recent decades.
It is among the countries most vulnerable to disasters and climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.
A bulletin from the disaster ministry on Friday said: "4.5 million people have been affected, and 13 people have died across the country".
Nearly 190,000 others were taken to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin.
Altogether, 11 of the country's 64 districts were affected by the flooding, the bulletin added.
Feni, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the main port city of Chittagong, was worst-hit.
"It's a catastrophic situation here," rescue volunteer Zahed Hossain Bhuiya, 35, told AFP in Feni. "We are trying to rescue as many people as we can."
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result5 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win5 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government5 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day6 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking6 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 176 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'6 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics6 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix6 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test6 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls6 hours ago