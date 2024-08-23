Open Menu

13 Dead, 4.5 Million Affected By Bangladesh Floods

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM

13 dead, 4.5 million affected by Bangladesh floods

Feni, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) At least 13 people in Bangladesh have been killed and 4.5 million affected by floods triggered by heavy rains, the disaster management and relief ministry said Friday.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people, crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers, has seen frequent floods in recent decades.

It is among the countries most vulnerable to disasters and climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

A bulletin from the disaster ministry on Friday said: "4.5 million people have been affected, and 13 people have died across the country".

Nearly 190,000 others were taken to emergency relief shelters, according to the bulletin.

Altogether, 11 of the country's 64 districts were affected by the flooding, the bulletin added.

Feni, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northwest of the main port city of Chittagong, was worst-hit.

"It's a catastrophic situation here," rescue volunteer Zahed Hossain Bhuiya, 35, told AFP in Feni. "We are trying to rescue as many people as we can."

Related Topics

Bangladesh Died Chittagong From Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

10 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

10 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

10 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

10 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

10 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

10 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

10 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

10 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From World