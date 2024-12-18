Open Menu

13 Dead After Indian Navy Speedboat Rams Ferry Off Mumbai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:54 PM

13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai

Indian navy speedboat undergoing tests in the busy seas off the financial capital Mumbai lost control and slammed into a ferry, killing 13 people, the navy and government said Wednesday

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) An Indian navy speedboat undergoing tests in the busy seas off the financial capital Mumbai lost control and slammed into a ferry, killing 13 people, the navy and government said Wednesday.

Videos posted by Indian newspapers -- apparently filmed by some of the passengers on the crowded ferry -- showed the open speedboat cruising through the waters before it turns sharply and rams the ferry.

Photographs later showed the ferry capsized.

"Doctors have declared 13 people dead", Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, adding more than 100 people had been rescued.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to those who died in this accident", Fadnavis said, adding that "we share the grief of their families".

The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India -- a colonial-era monument on the waterfront that is symbolic of Mumbai -- to the popular tourist spot of Elephanta Island, famous for its rock carvings.

"A Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with a passenger ferry," India's navy said in a statement, adding that it regretted the "tragic loss" of lives.

The navy said there had been an "engine malfunction".

The 13 dead included one naval servicemember and two representatives of an equipment manufacturer taking part in the tests, the navy said.

Two people seriously injured were taken to the naval hospital.

"Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched", the navy said, with four naval helicopters flying overhead, while 11 naval craft and four coastguard or police boats searched the waters.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Dead Mumbai Chief Minister Police Died From Government Share

Recent Stories

China playing key role in development, prosperity ..

China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..

2 minutes ago
 US reports first severe case of bird flu in a huma ..

US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human

2 minutes ago
 13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off ..

13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai

2 minutes ago
 3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zo ..

3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major succe ..

Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..

4 minutes ago
 France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

4 minutes ago
UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Me ..

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..

26 minutes ago
 KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in K ..

KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif

2 minutes ago
 AJK takes leap in agricultural development with in ..

AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extrac ..

2 minutes ago
 Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manc ..

Amorim eager for wantaway Rashford to stay at Manchester United

2 minutes ago
 Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kill ..

Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10: activists

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World