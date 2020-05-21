13 dead as truck veers off road in Bangladesh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 13 people were killed as a rod-laden truck veered off a road in Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, some 268 km northwest of capital Dhaka, on Thursday morning, local police said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed as a rod-laden truck veered off a road in Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, some 268 km northwest of capital Dhaka, on Thursday morning, local police said.

"The accident left 13 people dead on the spot," Superintendent of Gaibandha Police Muhammad Towhidul islam told Xinhua.

He said the truck, carrying the victims on board, went off the road and ended up in a ditch at about 8:00 a.m. local time.

According to the official, the victims are mostly day laborers who were returning to their village homes from capital Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.

He said the trucker could not keep control over the steering due to heavy rainfall at the impact of Cyclone Amphan that devastated Bangladesh and Indian coastal areas Wednesday.

Despite the countrywide lockdown owing to COVID-19, Bangladeshi people are now flocking to village homes to celebrate Eid-ul Fitr, the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul Fitr on or around May 24 based on the sighting of the new moon.