UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Dead As Truck Veers Off Road In Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:40 PM

13 dead as truck veers off road in Bangladesh

At least 13 people were killed as a rod-laden truck veered off a road in Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, some 268 km northwest of capital Dhaka, on Thursday morning, local police said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed as a rod-laden truck veered off a road in Bangladesh's Gaibandha district, some 268 km northwest of capital Dhaka, on Thursday morning, local police said.

"The accident left 13 people dead on the spot," Superintendent of Gaibandha Police Muhammad Towhidul islam told Xinhua.

He said the truck, carrying the victims on board, went off the road and ended up in a ditch at about 8:00 a.m. local time.

According to the official, the victims are mostly day laborers who were returning to their village homes from capital Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.

He said the trucker could not keep control over the steering due to heavy rainfall at the impact of Cyclone Amphan that devastated Bangladesh and Indian coastal areas Wednesday.

Despite the countrywide lockdown owing to COVID-19, Bangladeshi people are now flocking to village homes to celebrate Eid-ul Fitr, the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul Fitr on or around May 24 based on the sighting of the new moon.

Related Topics

India Accident Dead Police Bangladesh Road Dhaka May Muslim From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

India Scrambles to Help Cyclone-Hit States - Prime ..

37 seconds ago

Turkish Central Bank Lowers Key Rate to 8.25% From ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria reports mor COVID-19 recoveries than infe ..

1 minute ago

Nearly 10,000 People Lost Jobs in Japan Since Febr ..

1 minute ago

Asia virus latest: Infection fears amid cyclone; T ..

6 minutes ago

Abbottabad admin inspects, fines profiteers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.