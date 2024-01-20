13 dead in China school fire: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Thirteen people have died in a school dormitory fire in central China's Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday.

The blaze at the Yingcai School in Henan's Yanshanpu village was reported to the local fire department at 11 p.m. (1500 GMT) Friday night, Xinhua said.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, the news agency said, adding that one person was injured.

"Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 p.m.," Xinhua said.

The injured survivor "is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition", according to Xinhua.

Local authorities are investigating the fire's cause, and at least one person linked to the school has been detained, Xinhua said.