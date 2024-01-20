Open Menu

13 Dead In China School Fire: State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 09:20 AM

13 dead in China school fire: state media

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Thirteen people have died in a school dormitory fire in central China's Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday.

The blaze at the Yingcai School in Henan's Yanshanpu village was reported to the local fire department at 11 p.m. (1500 GMT) Friday night, Xinhua said.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead, the news agency said, adding that one person was injured.

"Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 p.m.," Xinhua said.

The injured survivor "is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition", according to Xinhua.

Local authorities are investigating the fire's cause, and at least one person linked to the school has been detained, Xinhua said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire China Died P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024

44 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

15 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

15 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

16 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

17 hours ago
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

18 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

18 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

18 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

18 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

19 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

19 hours ago

More Stories From World