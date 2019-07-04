13 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 13 people were arrested on Thursday for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to a security source

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 13 people were arrested on Thursday for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to a security source.

The suspects were rounded up within the scope of simultaneous counter-terrorism operations in 17 provinces across Turkey.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office in capital Ankara had issued arrest warrants for 29 suspects as part of an investigation into irregularities in staff recruitment exams, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, which included "covert imams" -- senior FETO members -- civil and military judge candidates, expelled officers and on-duty lawyers, are accused of staying in FETO/PDY (Parallel State Structure) houses to study for judicial exams held in 2013, the source added.

They are sought for being member of a terror organization, aggravated fraud, and forgery with terror aims.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.