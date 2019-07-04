UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 FETO Suspects Arrested In Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:08 PM

13 FETO suspects arrested in Turkey

At least 13 people were arrested on Thursday for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to a security source

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 13 people were arrested on Thursday for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to a security source.

The suspects were rounded up within the scope of simultaneous counter-terrorism operations in 17 provinces across Turkey.

Earlier, the prosecutor's office in capital Ankara had issued arrest warrants for 29 suspects as part of an investigation into irregularities in staff recruitment exams, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, which included "covert imams" -- senior FETO members -- civil and military judge candidates, expelled officers and on-duty lawyers, are accused of staying in FETO/PDY (Parallel State Structure) houses to study for judicial exams held in 2013, the source added.

They are sought for being member of a terror organization, aggravated fraud, and forgery with terror aims.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Turkey Lawyers Ankara July 2016 Media

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Turkey, Japan Ready to Mediate Iran-U ..

56 seconds ago

Morocco waiting for dormant lion Ziyech to roar

58 seconds ago

Baacha Khan University (BKU) holds seminar on agi ..

4 minutes ago

PHF committee to forward recommendations in a mont ..

4 minutes ago

Mongolia expects 15,000 foreign tourists during Na ..

4 minutes ago

4 More Children Die In Mithi Due To Malnutrition

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.