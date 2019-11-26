UrduPoint.com
13 French Soldiers Killed In Mali Helicopter Collision: Elysee

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 03:20 PM

13 French soldiers killed in Mali Helicopter collision: Elysee

Thirteen soldiers from France's anti-terrorist Barkhane force in Mali were killed after two helicopters collided during an operation in the country's north, the French presidency said Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Thirteen soldiers from France's anti-terrorist Barkhane force in Mali were killed after two helicopters collided during an operation in the country's north, the French presidency said Tuesday.The accident occurred on Monday evening while the forces were engaging jihadist fighters who have staged a series of deadly strikes in northern Mali in recent weeks, the Elysee Palace said.

