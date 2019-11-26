13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter collision

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when two helicopters collided while fighting insurgents in the country's restive north, officials said Tuesday, the heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades.

The accident occurred late Monday while the helicopters were reinforcing ground troops pursuing the insurgents in the Liptako region, near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger, the armed forces ministry said.

Mali has been besieged by a wave of deadly strikes against army outposts and other targets in recent weeks, a flare-up of violence despiteyears of efforts to push back the extremists.

