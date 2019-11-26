UrduPoint.com
13 French Soldiers Killed In Mali Helicopter Collision

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when two helicopters collided during an operation against insurgents in the country's restive north, officials said Tuesday, the heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Thirteen French soldiers were killed in Mali when two helicopters collided during an operation against insurgents in the country's restive north, officials said Tuesday, the heaviest single loss for the French military in nearly four decades.

The accident occurred late Monday while the helicopters were reinforcing ground troops pursuing the insurgents in the Liptako region, near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger, the defence ministry said.

It brought to 41 the number of French troops killed in the region since they were first sent to Mali in 2013 and again highlighted the challenge for France of operating in a dangerous area the size of Western Europe.

