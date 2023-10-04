Open Menu

13 Injured In Earthquakes In Far-western Nepal

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2023 | 05:39 PM

13 injured in earthquakes in far-western Nepal

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) At least 13 people were injured and one went missing after a series of earthquakes jolted Bajhang district in far-western Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, a local official said.

The first tremor measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck at 14:40 local time in Telkot area, followed by another measuring 6.3 in Chainpur area.

Two other quakes measuring 5 were also recorded in the district, said Nanda Bahadur Dhami, an official from the District Administration Office.

"At least 32 houses have been destroyed fully or partially," Dhami told Xinhua. "A landslide triggered by the earthquake has obstructed the road connecting the district."

Local people were afraid of entering their houses, he said, noting tents were erected for those who either lost their houses or dared not to stay at home.

"Different teams of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force have been deployed for the rescue operations," said Dhami. "We're still collecting details of the losses."

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Police Road Nepal From

Recent Stories

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left ..

SFA, SSWMB to start project for recycling of left over food items

39 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petition ..

May-9 violence: LHC issues notice on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in two cases

39 minutes ago
 PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity th ..

PML-N candidate for MPA involves in electricity theft: LESCO

39 minutes ago
 Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

Rs 3.86 bln recovered during raids this year: FIA

39 minutes ago
 Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and ..

Religious scholar calls for curbing smuggling and leakages to improve the econom ..

42 minutes ago
 Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in wo ..

Poor sleep may increase risk of hypertension in women

42 minutes ago
Peace essential for promotion of economic activiti ..

Peace essential for promotion of economic activities: Commissioner

41 minutes ago
 GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in ..

GB govt allocates funds for missing facilities in schools

41 minutes ago
 FTO launches countrywide survey for business-frien ..

FTO launches countrywide survey for business-friendly tax reforms: Dr Fayyaz Ran ..

41 minutes ago
 IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of ci ..

IUB, PHA to work together for beautification of city

41 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt implements green color medicine p ..

Balochistan govt implements green color medicine packing

41 minutes ago
 Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venic ..

Anger in Italy over road safety after deadly Venice bus crash

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World