Open Menu

13 Israeli Hostages To Be Freed 'tonight' For 39 Palestinian Prisoners: Qatar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 01:50 AM

13 Israeli hostages to be freed 'tonight' for 39 Palestinian prisoners: Qatar

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A total of 13 Israeli hostages are to be freed "tonight" for 39 Palestinian prisoners, in a delayed second exchange agreed as part of a temporary truce in Gaza, mediator Qatar said Saturday.

Seven foreigners held in Gaza will also be released, it added.

"After a delay, obstacles to release of prisoners were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian contacts with both sides, and 39 Palestinian civilians will be released tonight, while 13 Israeli hostages will leave Gaza in addition to 7 foreigners," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Hamas said it was delaying the release of a second group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners until Israel complies with a truce agreement.

In a second post, Ansari said the Israelis to be released from Gaza consisted of eight children and five women.

Those to be released from Israeli prisons comprised 33 children and six women, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Twitter Gaza Qatar Women Post From Agreement

Recent Stories

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

10 hours ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

10 hours ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

10 hours ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

10 hours ago
 Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

14 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

18 hours ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

1 day ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

1 day ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

1 day ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

1 day ago

More Stories From World