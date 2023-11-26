13 Israeli hostages to be freed 'tonight' for 39 Palestinian prisoners: Qatar

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A total of 13 Israeli hostages are to be freed "tonight" for 39 Palestinian prisoners, in a delayed second exchange agreed as part of a temporary truce in Gaza, mediator Qatar said Saturday.

Seven foreigners held in Gaza will also be released, it added.

"After a delay, obstacles to release of prisoners were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian contacts with both sides, and 39 Palestinian civilians will be released tonight, while 13 Israeli hostages will leave Gaza in addition to 7 foreigners," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier, Hamas said it was delaying the release of a second group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners until Israel complies with a truce agreement.

In a second post, Ansari said the Israelis to be released from Gaza consisted of eight children and five women.

Those to be released from Israeli prisons comprised 33 children and six women, the spokesman said.