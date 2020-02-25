UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Killed, 150 Injured In Sectarian Riots In India's Capital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

13 killed, 150 injured in sectarian riots in India's capital

Thirteen people have been killed and more than 150 injured in sectarian violence that erupted in India's capital New Delhi for a third day, a hospital official said Tuesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Thirteen people have been killed and more than 150 injured in sectarian violence that erupted in India's capital New Delhi for a third day, a hospital official said Tuesday.

"I can now confirm 13 deaths.

At least 150 people have come to our hospital with injuries," Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP, adding that a dozen people were in critical condition.

"We are still receiving some people with injuries, most of them firearm injuries today."

Related Topics

India Injured Sectarian Violence New Delhi

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 hour ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan celebrates 537th birth anniversary of e ..

3 minutes ago

Passengers entering Pakistan to submit health decl ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.