13 killed, 25 got injured in road mishap in Myanmar

Myanmar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th November, 2019) 13 persons have been killed and 25 have been injured due to collision between two buses in Myanmar.According to foreign agencies, two speedy buses collided with each other and as a result 13 people died on the spot and 25 got injured.

Injured have been immediately shifted to hospital for medical assistance.Investigation has been started to ascertain causes of the accident .