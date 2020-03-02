13 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror.

The ferry was taking about 70 passengers up the Jari River, a tributary of the Amazon, when it suddenly began to tip over Saturday around dawn.

Authorities said they had rescued 46 survivors.

It was not clear exactly how many more passengers were missing.

Search operations were ongoing, using helicopters, planes and rescue divers.

The Brazilian navy said it had opened an investigation into the accident, whose cause was unknown.

Survivor Vanderleia Monteiro said the boat, the Anna Karoline III, seemed to run into trouble when another boat pulled alongside it and tried to anchor, a common practice for the ferries that travel the Amazon and its tributaries.