13 Killed As Heavy Rains Pound Central America

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM

San Salvador, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Thirteen people have died in flooding and landslides in El Salvador and Guatemala as heavy rains pound Central America, authorities from the two countries said.

In El Salvador, the hardest hit country so far, five people died Monday in a landslide in the western district of Tacuba, in the department of Ahuachapan, Civil defense chief Luis Amaya said.

Those deaths follow two fatalities recorded on Sunday after a tree and a pole fell on a car that was traveling on a highway in the capital.

Another four people were killed in flooding and landslides between Friday and Sunday, Amaya added.

On Sunday, Congress approved a state of emergency to facilitate the mobilization of resources.

President Nayib Bukele said on X that he had asked Congress to make Tuesday a Federal holiday to avoid commutes and "reduce the risk of tragedies."

Rains have been slamming both countries since Saturday.

