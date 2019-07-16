13 killed as minibus plunges into gorge in Iran

Three babies were among 13 people killed Tuesday when a minibus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in central Iran, state news agency IRNA reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Three babies were among 13 people killed Tuesday when a minibus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in central Iran , state news agency IRNA reported.

The brakes of the 1970s Mercedes-Benz failed during a descent in Isfahan province, Khansar city governor Mansour Kamali said.

"Ten adults and three babies were killed, and nine people were injured," Kamali said, quoted by IRNA.

The accident took place between Buin va Miandasht city and Khansar, according to the governor.