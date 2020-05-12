UrduPoint.com
13 Killed In Kabul Hospital Attack, Including Two Infants: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:45 PM

13 killed in Kabul hospital attack, including two infants: govt

Thirteen people, including two babies, were killed Tuesday when gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, an interior ministry spokesman said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Thirteen people, including two babies, were killed Tuesday when gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, an interior ministry spokesman said.

"The fatalities also include mothers and nurses," spokesman Tareq Arian said.

More than 100 people, including three foreign nationals, were rescued in a clearance operation by security forces that lasted hours.

