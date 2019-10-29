UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Militants Killed In Egypt's North Sinai

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 05:05 PM

13 militants killed in Egypt's North Sinai

At least 13 terrorists were killed in a raid on Tuesday in North Sinai's city of Arish, the Egyptian interior ministry said in a statement on its face book page

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 13 terrorists were killed in a raid on Tuesday in North Sinai's city of Arish, the Egyptian interior ministry said in a statement on its face book page.

The state national security received information about the hideout of a group of terrorist elements in a deserted house inside a farm, the statement said.

The house was taken as a base for training and launching aggressive operation against the security forces, it added.

The exchange of fire left 13 militants killed, and six automatic machines, four guns, an explosive device and two explosive belts found at the scene.

Egypt has been fighting against militants affiliated to the Islamic State for years in Sinai. The government raids and the anti-security attacks left more than 1,000 terrorists and hundreds of security men killed.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Militants Interior Ministry Exchange Government

Recent Stories

PTI govt accepts court verdict, says no politics w ..

6 minutes ago

Climate ministry devises plan to eliminate POPs st ..

5 minutes ago

Ankara Calls for Returning Foreign Fighters From S ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by traditional J ..

6 minutes ago

Shutter down strike call rejected by traders in Ab ..

6 minutes ago

Ukraine says troops withdrawing from key frontline ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.