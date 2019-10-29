At least 13 terrorists were killed in a raid on Tuesday in North Sinai's city of Arish, the Egyptian interior ministry said in a statement on its face book page

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 13 terrorists were killed in a raid on Tuesday in North Sinai's city of Arish, the Egyptian interior ministry said in a statement on its face book page.

The state national security received information about the hideout of a group of terrorist elements in a deserted house inside a farm, the statement said.

The house was taken as a base for training and launching aggressive operation against the security forces, it added.

The exchange of fire left 13 militants killed, and six automatic machines, four guns, an explosive device and two explosive belts found at the scene.

Egypt has been fighting against militants affiliated to the Islamic State for years in Sinai. The government raids and the anti-security attacks left more than 1,000 terrorists and hundreds of security men killed.