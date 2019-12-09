13 pilot areas set to explore ways to boost transport construction

The first batch of 13 pilot areas have been chosen to explore ways to implement a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The first batch of 13 pilot areas have been chosen to explore ways to implement a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

More regions will be enlisted in the second batch of pilot areas, Wei Dong, spokesperson of the MOT, said on Monday.

The 13 areas include the Xiongan New Area in northern China's Hebei Province, Liaoning Province, Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, Shandong Province, Henan Province, Hubei Province, Hunan Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chongqing Municipality, Guizhou Province, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and Shenzhen in Guangdong Province.

In September, the central government issued a scheme to build China into a country with strong transport networks, encouraging local governments and enterprises to take the lead in exploring ways to sharpen transport competitiveness.

The chosen areas will explore in four key fields: facilities, technology, management and services, Wei said.

According to the scheme, the country will establish a comprehensive modern transport system by 2035.