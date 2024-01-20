13 Students Dead In China School Fire: State Media
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Thirteen schoolchildren have died in a dormitory fire in central China's Henan province, the official Xinhua news agency reported Saturday.
The blaze at the Yingcai School in Henan's Yanshanpu village was reported to the local fire department at 11 pm (1500 GMT) Friday night, Xinhua said.
Thirteen students have been confirmed dead and one injured, the news agency said.
A teacher at the school told state-run Hebei Daily that all the victims were from the same third-grade class of nine and 10-year-olds.
"Rescuers arrived at the scene quickly and the flames were extinguished at 11:38 p.m.," Xinhua said.
The injured survivor "is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and is in stable condition", according to Xinhua.
Local authorities are investigating the fire's cause, and at least one person linked to the school has been detained, Xinhua said.
China National Radio reported that some windows on the school's dormitory building were smashed, and published photos showing police cordoning off a nearby area.
Yanshanpu village lies on the outskirts of Nanyang, a city of nearly 10 million.
Little information about the boarding school is publicly available, though social media videos published earlier showed young children including kindergarteners wearing smocks with the school's logo as well as older children learning calligraphy.
Chinese social media users on Saturday expressed outrage about the fire and called for any safety lapses to be punished.
"It's too scary, 13 children from 13 families, all gone in an instant... if there is no severe punishment their souls will not rest in peace," one commenter on the Weibo social media site wrote.
Fires and other deadly accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.
In November, 26 people died and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire at a coal company office in northern China's Shanxi province.
In July, 11 people died after the roof of a school gym collapsed in the country's northeast.
The month before, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China left 31 dead and prompted official pledges of a nationwide campaign to promote workplace safety.
In April, a hospital fire in Beijing killed 29 people and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape.
After the coal company fire in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for the country to "conduct in-depth investigations of hidden risks in key industries, improve emergency plans and prevention measures".
Recent Stories
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
Shoaik Malik ties the knot with actress Sana Javed
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2024
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result42 minutes ago
-
Shock Iraq defeat exposes Japan frailties at Asian Cup52 minutes ago
-
Yellow River diversion project continues to replenish water to major river in Beijing2 hours ago
-
Rapid rise in dengue mosquitoes reported in Sri Lanka2 hours ago
-
China's pickup truck sales increase 10.3 pct in December 20232 hours ago
-
Islamic Affairs: 347,646 People converted to Islam throughout the Kingdom2 hours ago
-
Eight killed in China factory explosion2 hours ago
-
13 dead in China school fire: state media2 hours ago
-
Real Estate Future Forum 2024 discusses innovation, opportunities2 hours ago
-
Falcon festival in northern border region: gathering point for gulf falconers with around 1,000 falc ..2 hours ago
-
School fire claims 13 lives in central China2 hours ago
-
Japan's lunar probe lands on moon2 hours ago