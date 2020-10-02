UrduPoint.com
13 Suspects Arrested For FETO Links

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:42 PM

13 suspects arrested for FETO links

BALIKESIR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :At least 13 suspects were arrested in Turkey for alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a security source said on Friday.

Prosecutors in northwestern Balikesir province issued arrest warrants for nine active police officers, a sergeant, a retired teacher, a veterinarian, and a health technician, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They were all arrested in operations by anti-terror police teams in six different provinces, the source added.

A gun and multiple digital materials were also seized during the operations.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

