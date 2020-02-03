UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Syrian Soldiers Killed In Fire Exchange With Turkish Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:53 PM

13 Syrian soldiers killed in fire exchange with Turkish forces

At least 13 Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of a fire exchange in northern Syria on Monday, a war monitor reported

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :At least 13 Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of a fire exchange in northern Syria on Monday, a war monitor reported.

The Turkish forces bombarded the positions of the Syrian government forces in the countryside of Idlib Province in northwestern Syria and the countryside of the northwestern province of Latakia, killing 13 soldiers and wounding 20 others, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Some of the wounded are in critical conditions, the Britain-based watchdog said. This Syrian and Turkish forces first exchanged fire after midnight, leading to the killing of four Turkish soldiers and six Syrian soldiers.

The observatory said the Turkish shelling was launched from the Turkey-controlled areas in Idlib and from inside the Turkish territories.

The Syrian army has been advancing toward the city of Saraqeb in Idlib countryside to secure the main highway connecting the capital Damascus in the south with Aleppo Province in the north.

Turkey supports the Syrian rebels in Idlib and has made several agreements with Russia over the map of control and deployment in the region including joint patrols.

Related Topics

Fire Army Syria Exchange Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo From Government

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

26 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

26 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

41 minutes ago

Nation remembers Chaudhry Rehmat Ali on death anni ..

3 minutes ago

52 booked over decanting, running mini-petrol pump ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.