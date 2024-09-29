13 Wounded In Southern Ukraine In Russian Strikes
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) At least 13 people were wounded on Sunday in a series of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, emergency services announced.
The regional capital was hit by several "massive aerial strikes" at dawn, Ukrainian emergency services said in a statement.
Meanwhile, in the embattled eastern region of Donetsk, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said that three people were killed and another injured in new Russian strikes on Pokrovsk, the logistical hub that has been under attack by Moscow for weeks.
And Russia's defence ministry claimed that it had taken the village of Makiivka in the neighbouring Lugansk region, a settlement that Ukrainian authorities said had been evacuated in late July.
In Zaporizhzhia, which Russia has annexed but does not fully control, 42 members of the emergency services were helping those potentially trapped under the rubble, emergency officials said.
"A building and six houses in different city neighbourhoods suffered a lot of destruction," they said in a statement.
"The number of victims has risen to 13 people. A 17-year-old man is amongst the wounded."
A woman dragged from the rubble was taken to hospital.
Regional governor Ivan Fedorov had earlier said that six people were wounded.
He said that Zaporizhzhia was hit by 10 Russian strikes that destroyed "one multi-storey building and some houses".
The public railway company said that one of the train stations in Zaporizhzhia had been damaged.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, hit out in a social media post at an attempt to "terrorise" the civilian population.
Yermak also reiterated his call on Western allies to supply more weapons to intercept Russian missiles and apply more economic sanctions against Moscow.
Russia annexed the Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, but the main city of the same name remains under Kyiv's control.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel says killed another top Hezbollah official in Lebanon strike2 minutes ago
-
Lebanon may be seeing 'largest displacement' ever: PM2 minutes ago
-
Mengesha and Ketema complete Ethiopian double at Berlin Marathon22 minutes ago
-
Pope denounces abuse cover-ups as he wraps thorny Belgium visit22 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand to innings defeat42 minutes ago
-
Australia bowl as England leave Archer out of ODI series decider42 minutes ago
-
UK Conservatives assemble to find a new leader, future direction42 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Lebanon after killing Hezbollah chief52 minutes ago
-
Austrians vote with far right in sight of historic win52 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia52 minutes ago
-
126 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains1 hour ago
-
Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test2 hours ago