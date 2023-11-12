Open Menu

130 Factories Shut In Bangladesh Amid Labor Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

130 factories shut in Bangladesh amid labor protest

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) A total of 130 readymade garment (RMG) factories in two major industrial hubs, Savar and Ashulia, on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka, have suspended operations for an indefinite period due to ongoing worker protests for higher wages.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, a superintendent of Industrial Police, told journalists Saturday that a section of workers has still been demanding a minimum monthly wage of 23,000 taka (209 U.S. Dollars).

Workers continued their protests, rejecting the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase Tuesday.

The protests have reportedly led to vandalism of cars and factories, with clashes between police and workers erupting in and around Dhaka.

A female garment worker was killed in a clash between police and workers demonstrating for a pay hike in Gazipur's Konabari area on the outskirts of Dhaka on Wednesday.

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh soldiers have been deployed in major industrial zones in and around Dhaka.

Related Topics

Police Bangladesh Dhaka Border Government

Recent Stories

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

13 hours ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

13 hours ago
 Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

Lindelof rides to Man Utd's rescue to beat Luton

13 hours ago
Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose ..

Kane scores brace as Bayern go top, Dortmund lose at Stuttgart

14 hours ago
 Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

Pope dismisses US bishop who was prominent critic

14 hours ago
 Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's f ..

Colombia detains 4 in kidnapping of footballer's father

14 hours ago
 PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic S ..

PUC extends wholehearted support to Arab Islamic Summit decisions

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

14 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

14 hours ago

More Stories From World