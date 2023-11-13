Open Menu

130 Factories Shut In Bangladesh Amid Labor Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

130 factories shut in Bangladesh amid labor protest

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) -- A total of 130 readymade garment (RMG) factories in two major industrial hubs, Savar and Ashulia, on the outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka, have suspended operations for an indefinite period due to ongoing worker protests for higher wages.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, a superintendent of Industrial Police, told journalists Saturday that a section of workers has still been demanding a minimum monthly wage of 23,000 taka (209 U.S. Dollars).

Workers continued their protests, rejecting the government's announcement of a 56 percent wage increase Tuesday.

The protests have reportedly led to vandalism of cars and factories, with clashes between police and workers erupting in and around Dhaka.

A female garment worker was killed in a clash between police and workers demonstrating for a pay hike in Gazipur's Konabari area on the outskirts of Dhaka on Wednesday.

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh soldiers have been deployed in major industrial zones in and around Dhaka.

Related Topics

Police Bangladesh Dhaka Border Government

Recent Stories

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst ..

New cricket contracts bring financial boost amidst performance struggles

12 minutes ago
 Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearanc ..

Rauf Siddiqui loses consciousness during appearance before court

2 hours ago
 Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM ..

Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, ..

Federal cabinet approves jail trial of Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2023

5 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Neth ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 45 India Vs. The Netherlands, Live Score, History, ..

1 day ago
 Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haie ..

Unveiling the Spectacular Daraz 11.11 SALE on Haier - Biggest Sale of the Year!

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2023

1 day ago
 Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs stunned

2 days ago
 Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for gove ..

Sporadic violence as Nigerian states vote for governors

2 days ago

More Stories From World