13,000 Houses Damaged In 'catastrophic' Bahamas Hurricane: Red Cross

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:59 PM

13,000 houses damaged in 'catastrophic' Bahamas hurricane: Red Cross

Hurricane Dorian has caused "extensive damage" across the Bahamas, the Red Cross said Monday, warning that as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Hurricane Dorian has caused "extensive damage" across the Bahamas, the Red Cross said Monday, warning that as many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed.

"We don't yet have a complete picture of what has happened," Sune Bulow, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' Emergency Operation Centre in Geneva, said in a statement.

"But it is clear that Hurricane Dorian has had a catastrophic impact," he said, adding that "we anticipate extensive shelter needs, alongside the need for short-term economic support, as well as for clean water and health assistance.

" Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas with ferocious wind and rain on Sunday, the monstrous Category 5 storm wrecking towns and homes as it churned on an uncertain path toward the US coast where hundreds of thousands were ordered to evacuate.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the low-lyingislands.

But IFRC said that up to 13,000 houses may have been severely impacted.

