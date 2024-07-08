Open Menu

132 Stations To Serve Visitors, Residents Across Six Routes Of Madinah Buses Project In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

132 stations to serve visitors, residents across six routes of Madinah buses project in Muharram

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Madinah Region Development Authority and the Madinah Bus Project have announced the route map and service schedule for the Madinah Buses for Muharram, as part of the service system prepared to serve residents and visitors in Madinah.

The service routes include six routes to serve beneficiaries distributed across Madinah. These include two service stations along the Haramain High Speed Railway-Prophet's Mosque route, and two stations on the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport-Prophet's Mosque route, which both operate 24 hours a day.

Also, there are 36 stations along the Islamic University-Al-Aliyah route, 36 stations on the Miqat-Khaldiyyah route, 20 stations to serve beneficiaries on the Qaswa-Shuhada route, and 36 stations along the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran-Al-Aliyah route.

Service on all routes starts at 6:00 AM and continues until 10:00 PM, except for the Haramain High Speed Railway-Prophet's Mosque route, where service starts at 7:00 AM and continues until 11:00 PM.

