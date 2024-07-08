- Home
- World
- 132 stations to serve visitors, residents across six routes of Madinah buses project in Muharram
132 Stations To Serve Visitors, Residents Across Six Routes Of Madinah Buses Project In Muharram
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Madinah Region Development Authority and the Madinah Bus Project have announced the route map and service schedule for the Madinah Buses for Muharram, as part of the service system prepared to serve residents and visitors in Madinah.
The service routes include six routes to serve beneficiaries distributed across Madinah. These include two service stations along the Haramain High Speed Railway-Prophet's Mosque route, and two stations on the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport-Prophet's Mosque route, which both operate 24 hours a day.
Also, there are 36 stations along the Islamic University-Al-Aliyah route, 36 stations on the Miqat-Khaldiyyah route, 20 stations to serve beneficiaries on the Qaswa-Shuhada route, and 36 stations along the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran-Al-Aliyah route.
Service on all routes starts at 6:00 AM and continues until 10:00 PM, except for the Haramain High Speed Railway-Prophet's Mosque route, where service starts at 7:00 AM and continues until 11:00 PM.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt to provide solar panels to consumers using 500 units electricity
Kenyan High court orders govt to pay compensation to Arshad Sharif’s family
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network to Empower Entrepreneurial Ec ..
Pakistan’s Interior Ministry refuses to restore X
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Health Council streamlines medical coding and classification for improved healthcare and insur ..9 seconds ago
-
Korean Team T1 wins League of Legends within Esports WC39 seconds ago
-
Countdown begins for launch of Türkiye’s 1st homegrown communications satellite10 minutes ago
-
KAUST invests in AI research in the Kingdom in collaboration with Google11 minutes ago
-
Türkiye’s economic policies to bring foreign investments back: US economist20 minutes ago
-
China battles to plug 741-foot breach in dam at its 2nd-biggest freshwater lake21 minutes ago
-
India's Modi lands in Russia for first visit since Ukraine offensive30 minutes ago
-
Philippines and Japan sign key defence pact31 minutes ago
-
Sino-French satellite detects gamma-ray bursts after in-orbit test41 minutes ago
-
Death toll of landslides in Indonesia's Gorontalo province rises to 11 with 17 missing51 minutes ago
-
France in limbo after Macron gamble deepens political deadlock51 minutes ago
-
Representatives from Pakistan other countries attend Trans-Himalaya Forum in Xizang, China1 hour ago