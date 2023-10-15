Open Menu

134th Canton Fair Kicks Off In Guangzhou

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

134th Canton Fair kicks off in Guangzhou

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The 134th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened on Sunday in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The event, which will run until Nov. 4, has attracted exhibitors and buyers from arcoss the globe. Over 100,000 buyers from more than 200 countries and regions have registered for the event, said Xu Bing, spokesperson for the fair.

The online platform of the fair will offer services for both exhibitors and buyers, according to Xu.

Compared to the previous edition, the exhibition area for the 134th session will be expanded by 50,000 square meters and the number of exhibition booths will also increase by nearly 4,600.

More than 28,000 exhibitors will participate in the event, including 650 enterprises from 43 countries and regions.

Launched in 1957 and held twice yearly, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.

Related Topics

Import China Guangzhou Canton Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

22 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

1 hour ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

12 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

13 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

13 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

13 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World