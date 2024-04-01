135th Canton Fair to kick off on April 15 in Guangzhou

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Global enterprises and buyers will attend the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, according to an official announcement on Monday.

The fair is scheduled to take place from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The online platform of the fair will continue to be operational throughout the year, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told a press conference.

The exhibition area of this session will be 1.55 million square meters, with about 28,600 firms participating in the export section, including more than 4,300 new exhibitors. In addition, 680 companies will attend the import section, Wang added.

According to Wang, some 93,000 purchasers from 215 countries and regions have completed pre-registration.

Launched in 1957 and held twice a year, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.