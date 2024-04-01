135th Canton Fair To Kick Off On April 15 In Guangzhou
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Global enterprises and buyers will attend the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, according to an official announcement on Monday.
The fair is scheduled to take place from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.
The online platform of the fair will continue to be operational throughout the year, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told a press conference.
The exhibition area of this session will be 1.55 million square meters, with about 28,600 firms participating in the export section, including more than 4,300 new exhibitors. In addition, 680 companies will attend the import section, Wang added.
According to Wang, some 93,000 purchasers from 215 countries and regions have completed pre-registration.
Launched in 1957 and held twice a year, the fair is considered a major gauge of China's foreign trade.
Recent Stories
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
World Bank maintains Malaysia's 2024 growth forecast at 4.3 pct
More Stories From World
-
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital devastated in two-week battle9 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues19 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard29 minutes ago
-
China's overcapacity an opportunity for Global South: Scholar29 minutes ago
-
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 32,84549 minutes ago
-
Istanbul's ambitious mayor deals a new blow to Erdogan1 hour ago
-
Top lessons from Turkey's shock election result1 hour ago
-
Fernando takes four as Sri Lanka bowl out Bangladesh for 1782 hours ago
-
Search for 13 trapped miners in Russian Far East called off2 hours ago
-
Germany gives controversial green light to cannabis2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
October 7 survivor is star of Israel's amputee football team3 hours ago