135th Canton Fair To Open In Guangzhou, China From April 15
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 08:06 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The 135th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, will take place from April 15 to May 5 in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.
Officials from the ministries of commerce and foreign affairs, among others, briefed the media with the latest updates on Monday afternoon.
According to Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the scale of the event this year has topped past editions in the number of enterprises registered in the import and export fairs, new participants, early registered buyers from overseas and others.
This year, the Canton Fair is expected to display China's high-level opening up in five outstanding features, including an increased weight of innovation from participating enterprises, expansion in its digital platform, higher benchmark of quality examination, support for enhancing supply chain stability, and continuous upscaling of the event with streamlined services.
A total of 93,000 buyers from 215 countries and regions have completed pre-registration for the spring session of China Import and Export Fair this year, and more than 220 leading enterprises and industry and commercial institutions have confirmed they're sending delegations to participate in the fair.
