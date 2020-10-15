136 doctors die of COVID-19 in Indonesia: data

Nine more Indonesian doctors have recently died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll of doctors from COVID-19 to 136, the Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Nine more Indonesian doctors have recently died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll of doctors from COVID-19 to 136, the Indonesian Medical Association said on Thursday.

"This is a crisis situation in health services.

The number of medical personnel who have died continues to grow and is increasingly worrying," said Ari Kusuma, deputy chairman of the association's mitigation team.

The majority of doctors who died came from East Java (32 doctors), followed by North Sumatra (23), Jakarta (19), and West Java (12).