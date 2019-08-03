UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

14 Alleged Drug Traffickers Escape Iraqi Custody: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:59 PM

14 alleged drug traffickers escape Iraqi custody: official

Fourteen suspected members of a drug trafficking network escaped on Saturday from a police station in Baghdad, an Iraqi security services official told AFP

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Fourteen suspected members of a drug trafficking network escaped on Saturday from a police station in Baghdad, an Iraqi security services official told AFP.

"The defendants first insulted the police, then beat them and managed to escape" from the police station in eastern Baghdad, near the Shiite bastion of Sadr city, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Prison security is a critical issue in Iraq, where escapes are not uncommon, whether by violence or bribery.

The 12th most corrupt country in the world, experts have pointed to very high levels of corruption in Iraq and its prisons.

During the years of insurrection and sectarian violence that followed the United States' 2003 invasion, hundreds of jihadists -- the majority from Al-Qaeda at the time -- were able to escape from prison.

Iraq is currently seeking to try thousands of local and foreign IS militants, while keeping them in overcrowded prisons.

Many prisons have been rendered unusable by repeated conflicts.

The sale and use of drugs has been booming for years in Iraq.

Almost every day authorities announce the seizure of narcotics or the arrest of traffickers, particularly along the border with Iran.

Related Topics

Corruption Militants World Sectarian Violence Police Iran Police Station Drugs Iraq Sale Baghdad United States Turkish Lira Border From

Recent Stories

Cardiff and Fulham beaten on Championship return

20 seconds ago

Clean Karachi drive starts on Sunday: Syed Ali Hai ..

22 seconds ago

Christie hits hat-trick in Celtic seven-goal romp

23 seconds ago

Real estate great investment option, says Hasrat I ..

27 seconds ago

Pak fighters in action in MMA Contender Fight

28 minutes ago

Police detain hundreds at Moscow opposition protes ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.