14 Bodies Recovered, 75 Still Missing From Cyclone-hit Indian Vessel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:14 PM

14 bodies recovered, 75 still missing from cyclone-hit Indian vessel

NEW DEHLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :At least 14 dead bodies have been recovered and search is underway for around 75 others after an Indian vessel sank as a result of Cyclone "Tauktae" two days ago, a senior Indian Navy (IN) officer confirmed Wednesday.

A total of 184 personnel who were on-board the ill-fated vessel "Barge P305" have been rescued so far, added the IN official.

The ship was carrying the maintenance staff working on the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) off-shore sites.

According to media reports, the cyclone had battered an oil rig and left three vessels adrift in the Arabian Sea.

The IN confirmed all 101 workers on "Sagar Bhushan", the oil rig, had been rescued.

The 137 men on "Gal Constructor", which ran aground near Palghar in the state of Maharashtra, were also rescued.

The 196 men on "SS03", which is still adrift, are safe and a tug boat has been sent to tow her to safety, added the media reports.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Gujarat, two days after the cyclone made landfall in the Saurashtra region.

He landed in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, from where he conducted an aerial survey of Una, Dio, Jafarabad and Mahuva areas.

The prime minister is also slated to hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad with high-level officials to take an estimate of the losses caused by the cyclone. Enditem

