UrduPoint.com

14 Civilians Killed In Eastern DR Congo Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

14 civilians killed in eastern DR Congo attack

Fourteen civilians were killed in an attack on a displaced persons' camp in Ituri province in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group said on Tuesday

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Fourteen civilians were killed in an attack on a displaced persons' camp in Ituri province in conflict-torn eastern DR Congo, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred on Monday, according to the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected monitor of violence in the region.

It added that it suspected militants from an ethnic armed group called CODECO to be behind the attack.

CODECO -- the name for the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo -- is a political-religious sect that claims to represent the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.

It is considered one of the deadliest militias operating in the east of the country, blamed for a number of ethnic massacres in Ituri.

Jules Tsuba, president of an association of civil society groups in the region, said most of the victims in Monday's attack were children and stressed the death toll was provisional.

Photos seen by AFP showed children splayed on the ground, covered in blood.

Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province have been governed by the security forces since May last year in a bid to stem attacks, but massacres have continued.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Civil Society Congo May From Blood

Recent Stories

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

25 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements again ..

Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

25 minutes ago
 Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention ..

Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum

25 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investme ..

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..

29 minutes ago
 Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vic ..

Lighting fire, carrying flammables in forests' vicinity banned

52 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

U.S. dollar retreats from 20-year high

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.