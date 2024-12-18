14 Confirmed Dead In Vanuatu Earthquake
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A powerful earthquake that struck Vanuatu has killed 14 people, the Pacific nation's government said in a disaster update obtained by AFP on Wednesday.
The confirmed deaths included four in the capital Port Vila's hospital, six in a landslide, and four in a collapsed building where the toll was expected to rise further, it said.
More than 200 people have been treated in hospital so far, according to the report from the country's National Disaster Management Office dated late Tuesday.
The tremor caused "major structural damage" in at least 10 buildings including the main hospital, a large collapsed shop, and diplomatic missions including the US embassy, it said.
Three bridges and two power lines had been damaged, the report said.
Two major water reserves supplying Port Vila had been "totally destroyed and will need reconstruction", the government said. The water network was still being assessed.
mobile and internet network connectivity was "intermittent".
Port Vila's main wharf was closed "due to a major landslide".
The airport was "not operational" but could handle incoming humanitarian aid, it said, noting that the aircraft fuel reserve was contaminated.
