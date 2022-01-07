UrduPoint.com

14-day Online Training Course Kicked Off On Water-saving Agriculture For Pakistani Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 08:29 PM

14-day online training course kicked off on water-saving agriculture for Pakistani students

A 14-day online training course on water-saving agriculture for Pakistani students from universities and institutions kicked off

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :A 14-day online training course on water-saving agriculture for Pakistani students from universities and institutions kicked off.

The training course is sponsored by Chinese Ministry of Commerce and organized by the international exchange center of Yangling Demonstration Zone, Shaanxi Province China.

The 48 trainees are from Pakistani universities and institutions. At the training course, they will communicate and discuss the water-saving irrigation technique and the development trend of water-saving agriculture with Chinese experts from Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences and Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University, China, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday.

Yangling has made active exploration in water-saving irrigation, integration of water and fertilizer and efficient use of water resource in recent years, achieved remarkable result and accumulated a lot of experience, according to He Ling, a senior official of Yangling Demonstration Zone.

He hoped China and Pakistan could share the experience and methods in water-saving agriculture, deepen the pragmatic cooperation and make more contributions to the development of China and Pakistan’s modern agriculture.

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. We hope this training will enhance the two nations' exchanges and understanding and boost the extensive cooperation of scientific research institutions in modern agriculture," said Sun Jinghu, vice-director of Commerce Department, Shaanxi Province, when attending the opening ceremony of the training.

Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone is China's first national agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zone.

The China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Fair, is one of the most influential agricultural science and technology exhibitions in the country.

With the goal of serving rural areas, farmers and agriculture, it has become an important platform for showcasing new agricultural sci-tech achievements at home and abroad, promoting the industrialization of high-tech agricultural products and strengthening international exchange and cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Water China Agriculture Commerce From Industry Share

Recent Stories

US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far ..

US added 199,000 jobs in December, govt says, far less than expected

9 seconds ago
 Djokovic thanks supporters 'around the world' in I ..

Djokovic thanks supporters 'around the world' in Instagram message

10 seconds ago
 Afghan Dy PM seeks emergency humanitarian aid with ..

Afghan Dy PM seeks emergency humanitarian aid without 'political bias'

12 seconds ago
 China's Xi praises 'strong measures' against prote ..

China's Xi praises 'strong measures' against protesters in Kazakhstan

13 seconds ago
 Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI pr ..

Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI president Islamabad region

3 minutes ago
 Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-natio ..

Parliament fire shifts S.Africa state-of-the-nation to backup venue

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.