UrduPoint.com

14 Dead As Ida Brings Flash Flooding To New York Area

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 10:24 PM

14 dead as Ida brings flash flooding to New York area

The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered spectacular flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight into Thursday, killing at least 14 people in what was called a historic weather event

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The remnants of Hurricane Ida triggered spectacular flash flooding and a rare state of emergency in New York City overnight into Thursday, killing at least 14 people in what was called a historic weather event.

Streets turned into rivers while water cascaded down subway platforms, flooding tracks, as transportation authorities effectively shut down services.

"I'm 50 years old and I've never seen that much rain ever," said Metodija Mihajlov whose basement of his Manhattan restaurant was flooded with three inches of water.

"It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year," he told AFP.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater.

Flooding closed major roads across multiple boroughs including Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens, with emergency services rescuing hundreds of people.

Ida slammed into the southern state of Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes as it blazed a trail of destruction north.

New York state governor Kathy Hochul declared an emergency as rain caused massive flooding in the country's financial and cultural capital, leaving the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens badly hit.

Nine people died in New York City, including eight who could not escape their basements in Queens and Brooklyn, police said. The victims ranged from the ages of 2 to 86.

Another four people lost their lives in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where a state of emergency was also declared, a spokesperson for the mayor there told AFP, while another death was confirmed in Passaic.

Local media reported that at least 22 had died in the New York area.

New Yorkers woke to clear blue skies Thursday as the city edged back to life but signs of the previous night's carnage weren't far away. Residents moved fallen tree branches from roads as subway services slowly resumed.

Around 98,000 homes in Pennsylvania, 60,000 in New Jersey and 40,000 in New York were without power, according to the website poweroutage.us.

"We're enduring an historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The city earlier issued an unprecedented flash flood warning urging residents to move to higher ground.

As footage showed cars submerged on streets across the city, authorities urged residents not to drive on flooded roads.

"You do not know how deep the water is and it is too dangerous," the New York branch of the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.

The US Open was halted as howling wind and rain blew under the corners of the Louis Armstrong Stadium roof.

The NWS recorded 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) of rain in Central Park in just an hour -- beating a record set just last month during Storm Henri.

It is rare for such storms to strike America's northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change.

The warming is causing cyclones to become more powerful and carry more water, posing an increasing threat to the world's coastal communities, scientists say.

"Global warming is upon us and it's going to get worse and worse and worse unless we do something about it," said Democratic senator Chuck Schumer.

In Annapolis, 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the US capital, a tornado ripped up trees and toppled electricity poles.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World Police Governor Electricity Flood Water Died York Manhattan Annapolis Newark New York Media Event From US Open

Recent Stories

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in abse ..

Funeral prayers of Ali Shah Gelani offered in absentia across Pakistan

39 seconds ago
 47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochis ..

47 more Corona positive cases surfaced in Balochistan

40 seconds ago
 Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Pros ..

Spanish Attorney General Meets With Ex-Afghan Prosecutor Karim - Attorney Genera ..

44 seconds ago
 UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls ..

UN Concerned by Fighting in Panjshir Valley, Calls to Avoid Civilian Casualties ..

5 minutes ago
 Two illegal colonies sealed

Two illegal colonies sealed

5 minutes ago
 Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increase ..

Deadly weather, climate-related disasters increased 5-fold in 50 years: UN repor ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.