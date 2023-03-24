UrduPoint.com

14 Dead In US Strikes On Syria After Drone Kills American Contractor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 10:45 PM

14 dead in US strikes on Syria after drone kills American contractor

Fourteen fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria carried out in retaliation for a drone attack that killed an American and wounded six others, a war monitor said Friday

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Fourteen fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria carried out in retaliation for a drone attack that killed an American and wounded six others, a war monitor said Friday.

A US contractor was killed, and another contractor and five US service personnel wounded, when a kamikaze drone struck a maintenance facility on a base of the US-led coalition near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria, the Pentagon said.

In response, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that, at President Joe Biden's direction, he had ordered "precision air strikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

"The air strikes were conducted in response to today's attack as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," Austin said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor with a wide network of sources on the ground, said 14 people had been killed by US strikes, including nine Syrians.

"US strikes targeted a weapons depot inside Deir Ezzor city, killing six fighters, and two other fighters were killed by strikes targeting the desert of Al-Mayadeen, and six others near Albu Kamal," said the Observatory's head Rami Abdel Rahman.

On Friday morning, groups stationed near the city of Al-Mayadeen fired three missiles near a US base, Abdel Rahman said.

Two missiles struck in Syria's largest oil field, Al-Omar, which houses the US base, without causing damage, while the third hit a civilian house nearby, he added.

Major John Moore, a spokesperson for the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM), confirmed the attack to AFP.

"We can confirm there was a rocket attack on Green Village in Syria," he said, adding: "There were no casualties."The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a US ally that controls most of the northeast, said the strikes wounded two civilians.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Syria Iran Pentagon Oil Austin

Recent Stories

Borrell May Visit Beijing in April En Route to G7 ..

Borrell May Visit Beijing in April En Route to G7 Summit in Japan - Reports

48 seconds ago
 Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challengi ..

Thomas Tuchel: brilliant tactician with 'challenging' streak

1 minute ago
 EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary ..

EU Leaders Reassure Zelenskyy of Support Necessary to 'Defeat' Russia - Macron

1 minute ago
 Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

Van Aert outduels big guns at E3 cobbled classic

1 minute ago
 Ex PM Gilani's father death anniversary observed

Ex PM Gilani's father death anniversary observed

1 minute ago
 Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 t ..

Soyuz MS-24 Spacecraft With Russian-US Crew of 3 to Fly to ISS on September 15 - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.