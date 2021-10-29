14 dead in village attack in eastern DR Congo

At least 14 civilians were killed in northeastern DR Congo early on Friday when their village was attacked by two armed groups, monitors said

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 14 civilians were killed in northeastern DR Congo early on Friday when their village was attacked by two armed groups, monitors said.

The incident happened in the village of Gina in Ituri province, "during an incursion by the #CODECO-UDPC and ALC" groups, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter.