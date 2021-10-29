UrduPoint.com

14 Dead In Village Attack In Eastern DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:20 PM

14 dead in village attack in eastern DR Congo

At least 14 civilians were killed in northeastern DR Congo early on Friday when their village was attacked by two armed groups, monitors said

Bunia, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 14 civilians were killed in northeastern DR Congo early on Friday when their village was attacked by two armed groups, monitors said.

The deaths occurred in the village of Gina in Ituri province, "during an incursion by the #CODECO-UDPC and ALC" groups, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST) said on Twitter.

"They also attacked #Nizi, in the same territory," it said.

The assault began at 4:00 am and lasted for seven hours until the armed forces regained control of the area, one of its specialists told AFP, asking not to be identified.

Ituri is one of three eastern provinces in the vast Democratic Republic of Congo battling armed groups.

The gold-rich province has a long history of ethnic feuds, some of which are rooted in long-standing herder-farmer disputes over cattle.

Fighting between the Hema and Lendu communities flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives.

It was quelled by the intervention of a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Violence resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), an armed group that claims to defend Lendu interests.

CODECO has since split into several rival factions.

The village of Gina is mainly inhabited by Lendu, and before the attack was under the control of the armed forces.

CODECO fighters joined up with another armed group, the Alliance for the Liberation of the Congo (ALC), to carry out the raid, the KST said.

In Nizi, two civilians were killed as they tried to flee, a military spokesman said. Local civil society groups put the civilian toll at four dead.

A vehicle used by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) came under attack in the same area, the charity said earlier.

Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu were placed under a "state of siege" on May 6 -- an exceptional measure aimed at combatting armed groups, especially the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which has been blamed for taking thousands of lives.

Under this tactic, the authorities have replaced senior civilian officials in the two provinces with military or police officers.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Twitter Civil Society European Union Vehicle Split Same Alliance Congo May 2017

Recent Stories

Authority members re-institute administrative, rev ..

Authority members re-institute administrative, revenue powers to NEPRA chairman

1 minute ago
 Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Toward ..

Greece Calls on EU to Pursue Tougher Policy Towards Turkey

1 minute ago
 Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021: Main final on Su ..

Shaukat Khanum Polo in Pink 2021: Main final on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Orde ..

Senegal&#039;s President confers the National Order of the Lion on Shakhbout bin ..

36 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 C ..

Aqdar World Summit launches &#039;Tree of the 50 Campaign&#039; to plant 50,000 ..

36 minutes ago
 Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish bord ..

Iraqi found dead after crossing German-Polish border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.