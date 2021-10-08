UrduPoint.com

14 Die Of Alcohol Poisoning In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:21 PM

14 die of alcohol poisoning in Russia

Fourteen people have died of alcohol poisoning in Russia, officials said Friday, with investigators launching criminal probes

Moscow, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Fourteen people have died of alcohol poisoning in Russia, officials said Friday, with investigators launching criminal probes.

An additional eight people were hospitalised in the region of Orenburg, around 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) southeast of Moscow in the southern Urals.

"As of now we know of 22 victims, 14 of whom have died," the governor's office said on messaging app Telegram.

Governor Denis Pasler said regional authorities had launched inspections of alcohol distributors.

"Before the results of the checks are received consumption of alcohol can threaten your life," Pasler was quoted as saying.

The Orenburg branch of the Investigative Committee said on Friday it had opened five probes including into the sale of goods not meeting safety standards.

Three people had been detained in connection with the deaths.

One of them -- a 29-year-old man from the town of Orsk --is suspected of producing surrogate alcohol, investigators said in a statement. The workshop producing alcohol has also been uncovered.

Homemade spirits and household products containing alcohol are popular throughout the former Soviet Union as a cheap alternative to standard brands, but are also blamed for a large number of alcohol-related deaths.

Those who buy them to drink are usually the most socially disadvantaged.

In 2016, dozens of people died in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after drinking bath essence containing methanol, a toxic substance used in anti-freeze.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Russia Died Sale Man Buy Orsk Orenburg Irkutsk Bath Criminals 2016 From

Recent Stories

Nobel Peace Prize buzz for press freedom, Belarus ..

Nobel Peace Prize buzz for press freedom, Belarus opposition

2 minutes ago
 Russia Received European Components for Angosat-2 ..

Russia Received European Components for Angosat-2 Satellite - Manufacturer

2 minutes ago
 Poland Has No Intention to Leave EU After Ruling o ..

Poland Has No Intention to Leave EU After Ruling on Constitution Supremacy - Mor ..

21 minutes ago
 Estonia Hosts Virtual UNSC Meeting on Human Rights ..

Estonia Hosts Virtual UNSC Meeting on Human Rights in Belarus on Friday

27 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches Groundbreaking New ZERO X Series ..

Infinix Launches Groundbreaking New ZERO X Series with Super Moon Mode Camera

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Pakist ..

OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Pakistan over Earthquake in Southern ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.