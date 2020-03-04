UrduPoint.com
14 Killed In Attack On Nigeria Military Base

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:40 PM

14 killed in attack on Nigeria military base

The militants killed 14 security personnel and civilians in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Wednesday, security sources told AFP

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The militants killed 14 security personnel and civilians in an attack on a military base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state on Wednesday, security sources told AFP.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters in trucks fitted with machine guns launched a dawn raid on the army base in the town of Damboa, sparking intense fighting.

Sources said six soldiers, four police officers and two members of a government-backed militia were killed along with two civilians.

"We lost six soldiers in the attack while six others were injured," a military officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The officer claimed 13 insurgents were killed by a fighter jet as they fled the area.

