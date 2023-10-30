Open Menu

14 Killed In Gaza As Israeli Warplanes Strike 2 Houses

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

14 killed in Gaza as Israeli warplanes strike 2 houses

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) At least 14 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two dwellings in the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Interior Ministry in the blockaded enclave said.

The strike targeted a house in the town of Zawaida, northeast of the central Deir al-Balah city, killing 11 people and injuring several others, the ministry said in a statement.

Three others were killed in another strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the ministry added.

Israel has launched a massive campaign of aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas into Israeli territory on Oct.

7.

More than 9,400 people have been killed in the conflict, including 8,005 Palestinians and more than 1,400 Israelis.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Saturday announced that Israeli forces were expanding their operations and moving to the "next phase of our war against Hamas," which includes ground operations.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

