14 killed this year in Syria camp holding IS fighters' relatives

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 09:08 PM

Qamishli, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 14 killings, including three beheadings, have rocked a northeast Syria camp holding families linked to the Islamic State group since early January, a Kurdish official said Monday.

It was the latest sign of deteriorating security at the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp which holds almost 62,000 people, mostly women and children, including Syrians, Iraqis and thousands from Europe and Asia.

"Until now, 14 people have been killed in Al-Hol" since the start of the year, Sheikhmous Ahmed, a Kurdish official in charge of running camps in the region, told AFP.

He said they included three decapitations, but also some killed using guns with silencers.

The victims, all camp residents, were 10 Iraqis and four Syrians, he said.

