14 Militants Give Up Fighting In Afghanistan's Eastern Province

Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:38 PM

JALALABAD,AFGHANISTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 14 militants affiliated with the Taliban outfit have given up fighting and joined the peace process in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, said a provincial government statement Monday.

According to the statement, the former militants who were involved in anti-government activities in Shirzad, Khogiani and Mohmandara districts of the province over the past couple of years have handed over their weapons to security forces and vowed to contribute in bolstering peace in their areas.

Welcoming the former militants, Nangarhar's provincial governor Shah Mahmoud Miakhil called upon more militants to follow the step and give up fighting.

The Taliban outfit, which signed a peace deal with the United States on Feb. 29 to pave the way for the withdrawal of the U.S.-led coalition forces and end the war in Afghanistan, have not commented.

