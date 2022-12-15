14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :More than 14 million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea deal with Russia, easing global food prices, the United Nations said Thursday.

Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN's trade and development agency UNCTAD which helped broker the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), said it had reduced world food prices for seven straight months.

"We have surpassed 14 million tonnes of food that has come out through the Black Sea Grain Initiative," Grynspan told reporters at the UN in Geneva.

"The volumes that we are talking about are very significant for the market.

" Ukraine, one of the world's top grain producers, was invaded by neighbouring Russia in February.

Two agreements brokered by the UN were signed on July 22.

The BSGI concerned the export of Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia's war. It was due to run out on November 19 but was extended for another 120 days.

It has helped ease the global food crisis caused by the invasion.

The second agreement, between Moscow and the UN, was aimed to facilitate the export of Russian food and fertilisers, which are exempt from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.