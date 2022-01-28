14 protesters killed in east Chad amid ethnic tensions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Fourteen protesters have been killed amid ethnic tensions in eastern Chad, a government official said Friday, while rights groups said some had died in clashes with the security forces.

Residents of Abeche, the capital of Ouaddai province, protested on Monday against plans to inaugurate an elected member of the Arab community at locations traditionally reserved for a local chief.

Rights groups said security forces killed some during that demonstration, while the others lost their lives the following day at the funerals.