UrduPoint.com

14 Protesters Killed In East Chad Amid Ethnic Tensions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 09:53 PM

14 protesters killed in east Chad amid ethnic tensions

Fourteen protesters have been killed amid ethnic tensions in eastern Chad, a government official said Friday, while rights groups said some had died in clashes with the security forces

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Fourteen protesters have been killed amid ethnic tensions in eastern Chad, a government official said Friday, while rights groups said some had died in clashes with the security forces.

Residents of Abeche, the capital of Ouaddai province, protested on Monday against plans to inaugurate an elected member of the Arab community at locations traditionally reserved for a local chief.

Rights groups said security forces killed some during that demonstration, while the others lost their lives the following day at the funerals.

Related Topics

Died Abeche Chad Government Arab

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 90 more positive for COVID-19

45 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for tra ..

Sindh govt to provide enabling environment for trade, industrial growth: Dharejo ..

46 seconds ago
 JCPOA Talks Reached Advanced Stage Requiring Polit ..

JCPOA Talks Reached Advanced Stage Requiring Political Decisions - Russian Envoy

48 seconds ago
 Ulema condemn terrorist attack on Pak Army, securi ..

Ulema condemn terrorist attack on Pak Army, security institutions

51 seconds ago
 Italian Lawmaker Says Bringing Ukraine Into NATO T ..

Italian Lawmaker Says Bringing Ukraine Into NATO Tantamount to Provocation

16 minutes ago
 Federal govt paying special attention on developme ..

Federal govt paying special attention on development of Balochistan: Aziz Uqaili ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>