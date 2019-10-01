UrduPoint.com
14 Salvadorian Police Officers, Involved In 48 Killings, Arrested - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:00 AM

14 Salvadorian Police Officers, Involved in 48 Killings, Arrested - Prosecutor

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Over a dozen members of National Civil Police of El Salvador (PNCSV) have been arrested in connection with 48 contract killings, carried out in the east of the country, Chief Prosecutor Raul Melara has announced.

"No one is above the Law.

Let's attack crime, wherever it comes from," Melara wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to the chief prosecutor, a total of 39 people, including 14 PNCSV agents and 4 retired police officers, have been arrested.

All of them were members of a criminal network that has carried out 48 contract killings. The criminals used the pretext of a police search in order to get into the homes of their victims.

